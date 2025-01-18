Hollywood stars who lost fortunes in LA wildfire

It’s been days of terror for California residents since the start of wild fires in Los Angeles. Reports so far indicate the LA Fire has claimed 25 lives and over $135 billion worth of properties. In this feature, Weekend Trust chronicles the celebrities who have lost propert in LA known to be the home of Hollywood stars.

The devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles have left thousands homeless, including several Hollywood celebrities, as communities scramble to recover. The fires, which began last Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades, quickly spread to Malibu and Santa Monica, fuelled by dry conditions and strong winds. A few of the Hollywood celebrities who have lost their properties include:

Paris Hilton

Renowned socialite and businesswoman, Paris Hilton experienced an unimaginable loss as the LA wildfires destroyed her Malibu home. Taking to Instagram, Hilton shared her sorrow alongside a clip from ABC’s live coverage of the disaster.

“My heart is shattered beyond words,” she wrote, reflecting on the devastation. “Watching our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV with my family is a pain no one should endure. This was more than a house—it was where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of creating countless memories with London.”

The three-bedroom home, spanning nearly 3,000 square feet, was situated in a breathtaking location on La Costa Beach, just off the Pacific Coast Highway. Tragically, the property was destroyed as the wildfires swept through the area, spreading from the Palisades to Santa Monica and Malibu.

Despite the devastation, Hilton has channelled her sorrow into action. Through her nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact, she has raised an impressive $800,000 for emergency relief in just 72 hours. Of this, $150,000 has been allocated to GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund, which will provide immediate cash assistance to 150 Altadena families, according to Variety. In addition to financial aid, Hilton’s efforts extend to providing short-term housing, essential supplies, and support for local animal shelters.

Mel Gibson

Film star Mel Gibson is reportedly among those who lost property to the LA wildfire. His property is estimated to be worth $14.5 million. While on The Joe Rogan Experience, the star stated that although he was aware of the fire, he wasn’t sure if his property had been affected.

He said, “I thought, ‘Eh, I wonder if my place is still there. When I got home, sure enough, it wasn’t there.”

However, the actor recently came under fire following his conspiracy theory on the wildfire. Speaking on Fox News in a weekend interview, the Hollywood star said, “I can make all kinds of horrible theories up in my head, conspiracy theories, and everything else, but it just seemed a little convenient that there was no water.” The star went on to speculate that the fire had been set by arsonist who are yet to list out their demands.

Jeff Bridges

Jeff Bridges sadly lost his family home in Malibu due to the destructive wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles.

A representative for the Oscar-winning actor confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday that the house, originally purchased by Bridges’ late parents decades ago, was destroyed in the Palisades Fire. The home had been passed down to Bridges, his brother Beau, and their sister.

Though the loss is significant, Bridges and his wife, Susan Geston, primarily reside in their Santa Barbara home, where they’ve lived for long. The actor is best known for his roles in The Big Lebowski, True Grit, and The Old Man.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

The wildfires also claimed the long-time residence of Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, stars of MTV reality television series ‘The Hills’. The couple, who share two sons, evacuated safely as the flames closed in on their three-bedroom Malibu home, purchased in 2017 for $2.52 million.

Pratt, 41, shared updates about the approaching fire on social media, while Montag, 38, posted an emotional TikTok video after their evacuation. Fighting back tears, she expressed her longing to return. “It really comes in waves, but I just want to go home,” she said. “I want to see all my stuff and sit on my couch. I’m so homesick.

Montag revealed she fled with just two pairs of jeans and two shirts, overwhelmed by the chaos of the moment. “When you’re packing for a fire, your brain just shuts down. You think, ‘What do I need? What do I grab?’ It’s completely overwhelming,” she admitted.

Despite the panic, she managed to pack additional clothing for their children, emphasising that their safety was her top priority.

John Goodman

Hollywood icon John Goodman has also suffered a significant loss as his long-time California residence was destroyed in the recent wildfires. A photo dated January 8 confirmed the complete destruction of the sprawling property, which was located in a neighbourhood that saw extensive damage.

Goodman, best known for his role in Roseanne, Fallen, and Emperor’s New Groove, purchased the Pacific Palisades home in 2007 for $4.6 million. Over the years, property records show that he had invested heavily in renovations, enhancing the property with expansions and modern amenities.

It remains unclear whether Goodman and his wife, Anna Beth Goodman, were in California when the fires erupted or if they were safely in their primary home in New Orleans. As of now, the actor has not issued a public statement addressing the loss of his property or the broader devastation caused by the wildfires.

Sir Anthony Hopkins

Sir Anthony Hopkins suffered a huge loss as the wildfires claimed his most recent Los Angeles real estate acquisition—a remarkable Palisades property he purchased for $6 million in 2019.

The 87-year-old actor had reportedly undertaken extensive renovations on the home, which originally featured four bedrooms, five bathrooms, 3,557 square feet of living space, and a generous 10,262-square-foot lot.

Built in 1940, the property stood as a monument to classic design before being destroyed to ashes by the roaring fires. Images from the aftermath reveal barely a few beams and pillars remaining among the ruins.

This marks another tragic chapter in Hopkins’ history with fire-related losses. His London home was destroyed in a blaze in 2000, and his former Malibu residence, which sold for $10.5 million in 2020, narrowly avoided destruction during the Woolsey Fire of 2018.

Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy, well known for his part in Madea’s Witness Protection, saw his Pacific Palisades home destroyed in the recent wildfires. According to photographs from the scene, the mansion, initially built in 1950 and purchased in 2006 for $2.4 million, was completely destroyed except for its chimney. While Levy has not yet issued a formal statement about the loss, he recounted his harrowing experience during the evacuation to the Los Angeles Times.

“I was stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic trying to leave,” he said, describing the scene as he fled his home. “The smoke over Temescal Canyon was thick and black. I couldn’t see flames, but the darkness of the smoke was alarming.”