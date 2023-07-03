Hollywood movie legend, Robert De Niro, loses teenage grandson

The De Niro family has suffered an unimaginable loss. Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died, according to his mom Drena De…

The De Niro family has suffered an unimaginable loss. Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died, according to his mom Drena De Niro.

Drena — who is the daughter of the Ragining Bull star and ex-Diahnne Abbott — confirmed the death of her “darling boy” in a heart-breaking statement on July 2.

“My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” she captioned a photo of Leandro on Instagram.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.”

The 51-year-old actress, who shares Leandro with artist Carlos Mare, continued in a message to her late son, “You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby.”

Carlos has not publicly spoken out about the death. However, he did share a blacked-out image on his Instagram page in the wake of Leandro’s passing, with many users expressing their condolences in the comments section.

E! News has reached out to Robert’s rep for comment but hasn’t heard back.

Source: E! News

