Hollywood actor: I’m still struggling financially after two-decade career

Djimon Hounsou, popular Beninese-American actor, has revealed that despite a career spanning over two decades, he is still grappling with financial challenges and underpayment in Hollywood.

The star, who boasts two Oscar nominations and numerous appearances in blockbuster, spoke during a recent interview on CNN’s African Voices Changemakers.

“I’m still struggling to make a living. I’ve been in the filmmaking business for over two decades with two Oscar nominations and many blockbuster films, and yet, I’m still struggling financially. I’m definitely underpaid,” he said.

Addressing the issue of racism in Hollywood, the actor shared his experiences of being overlooked and undervalued.

He said: “I was nominated for the Golden Globe, but they ignored me for the Oscars because they thought that I had just come off the boat and the streets. Even though I successfully did that, they just didn’t feel like I was an actor to whom they should pay any respect.

“So, this conceptual idea of diversity still has a long way to go. Systemic racism won’t change like that anytime soon.”

Born on April 24, 1964, Hounsou began his career appearing in music videos and made his film debut in ‘Without You I’m Nothing’.

He then earned widespread recognition for his role as Cinqué in the Steven Spielberg film ‘Amistad’, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

For his performances in ‘In America’ and Blood Diamond, Hounsou was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.