Hold States, LGs to account, ex-Rep tells Nigerians

Former House of Representatives from Oyo State, Bosun Oladele, has asked Nigerians to hold the states and Local Government Areas accountable for some of the interventions and palliatives made by the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu.

Oladele expressed concern that Nigerians have always been in the habit of bad-mouthing the Federal government “for lacklustre performance of our States and Local Governments.”

“Who did this to us?”, he asked.

Speaking in an interview with our correspondent in the wake of the ongoing protest, Oladele, who is the National Secretary of South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA’23), said Tinubu’s government has carried a lot of reforms especially regarding “more money going to the states and LGs” from increased revenue to the Federal Government.

He said, “The increased revenue is majorly from fuel subsidy, increase in export products as against importation leading to the huge trade surplus currently being experienced in the country and unification of exchange rates.

“While agreeing that some of these policies, as bold as they are, have brought with them hardship in the short run, they are policies that go into preparing a prosperous future for the country.”

The former commissioner said some of the reforms have also necessitated the various interventions and welfare programs of the government like wage award of N30,000 for 6 months to civil servants at Federal, States and Local Government Levels, new minimum wage of N70,000, students’ loans among others.

“The question is have we really held our States and Local governments to account for all these provisions made to ensure comfort of our people? The answer is NO!!!!