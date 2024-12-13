Hojlund brace as Man Utd beat Plzen in Europa League

Second-half substitute Rasmus Hojlund scored twice as Manchester United fought back to earn a 2-1 win at Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts took the lead shortly after halftime, but Hojlund levelled on 62 minutes, six minutes after replacing Marcus Rashford, when the Danish striker tapped in Amad Diallo’s deflected shot.

Two minutes from time, he beat Plzen goalkeeper Martin Jedlicka again with a clinical finish after United captain Bruno Fernandes had found him unmarked inside the box with a free-kick.