HoCSF announces revised dates for 2024 promotion exam

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), under the leadership of Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has announced new dates for the 2024 accreditation and promotion examinations for civil servants on Salary Grade Levels 06-13.

In a statement, Mrs Walson-Jack explained that the promotion process, initially scheduled for earlier this year, was rescheduled due to logistical adjustments. The revised schedule sets accreditation to take place from Monday, December 2, to Thursday, December 5, 2024, across six designated centres nationwide to enhance accessibility for all candidates.

The promotion examination is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024, providing eligible officers an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities and qualify for career advancement.

SPONSOR AD

Mrs Walson-Jack emphasised the significance of the promotion process in fostering the professional growth of civil servants. She urged all eligible candidates to participate in the accreditation and examination within the specified timelines to ensure smooth progression in their careers.