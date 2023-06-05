Hoard fuel, lose your C of O, Ogun tells petrol stations

The Ogun State Government has said that any filling station found hoarding or inappropriately dispensing products will be shut down and its licence and…

The Ogun State Government has said that any filling station found hoarding or inappropriately dispensing products will be shut down and its licence and Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) revoked.

The government disclosed this while inaugurating a task force to monitor the sales of petroleum products.

The task force, which comprises government officials and security agencies including the police, civil defence, Amotekun and So-Safe Corps, as well as a former Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Mr Biyi Odubote, has the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Olu. Ola Aikulola, as its chairman.

Speaking in an interview after the inauguration, Aikulola stated that the step was as a result of the hike in fuel price and hoarding of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, by some filling stations across the state.

Aikulola further said that the Gov Dapo Abiodun-led administration wanted to ensure that motorists did not suffer any form of hardship in securing the product.

