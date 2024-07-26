HIV: No Nigerian will be denied services based on sexual orientation — FG

The Federal Ministry of Health has said no one in Nigeria will be denied access to services for HIV based on their sexual orientation. The…

The Federal Ministry of Health has said no one in Nigeria will be denied access to services for HIV based on their sexual orientation.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa, stated this Thursday in Munich, Germany, during the Nigeria Day celebration organised by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) at the sidelines of the 25th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2024).

He said the government recognises the importance of a public health approach in addressing legal and policy concerns, particularly regarding key populations in Nigeria.

He said, “As I emphasised during my meeting with the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), no one will be denied services based on their sexual orientation. However, while we uphold our laws, we are committed to ensuring that everyone – key populations including those in custodial centres, receive the necessary health services.”

The minister said the theme of AIDS 2024, ‘Putting People First,’ aligns perfectly with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that the theme resonates deeply with the administration’s Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) for the health sector in Nigeria, which is centered on innovative and sustainable solutions.

While acknowledging that as the most populous country in sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria plays a pivotal role in the regional fight against HIV, he said, “Thus enhancing the capacity for domestic production of HIV commodities will not only meet local needs but also enable the country to support neighboring West African countries and sustain the HIV response in the country.”

The Director General of NACA, Dr Temitope Ilori, said ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is a goal that can only be achieved through our collective efforts.

She said the country’s HIV programme has been significantly dependent on donor funding.

She further said, “As we strive towards epidemic control, we must confront some challenging questions: What happens when partners withdraw their financial support for HIV?

“Can Nigeria ensure the domestic production of HIV commodities?

“Can we strengthen our agency to transfer skills and facilitate service integration at the policy level?

“Can we develop a robust system that provides health insurance for people living with HIV and other vulnerable populations in the country?

“Can we ensure that no child is born HIV positive in Nigeria? Finally, can we refocus on primary prevention of HIV and its associated diseases and improve our data accuracy?”

Dr Ilori also called for support for NACA to help address these challenges and achieve her mandate.

Highlight of the event was a panel discussion where the various stakeholders and implementing partners working on HIV in Nigeria chatted ways on sustainable approaches to HIV response in Nigeria.