HIV: Africa recording remarkable reductions in new infections, deaths –WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) says Africa is recording remarkable reductions in the number of new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti, stated this Friday in her statement to mark this year’s World AIDS Day. This year’s theme, is “Take the rights path: My health, my right.”

She said the number of new HIV infections was higher outside of sub-Saharan Africa for the first time in 2023.

She stated that the WHO African region is also the leading region globally in advancements towards the achievements of the 95-95-95 UNAIDS HIV testing, treatment and viral suppression targets, aimed at closing gaps in treatment coverage and outcomes.

She said, “Seven countries have already achieved the targets, with the overall rating for the region currently at 90-82-76. About 21.3 million people are now on antiretroviral treatment, raising their life expectancy. Botswana (silver tier status) and Namibia (bronze tier status) have both been recognized for notably curbing mother-to-child HIV transmission rates, achieving the required indicators for the ‘Path to elimination of HIV’ criteria introduced in 2017.”

Dr Moeti said the African Region is also implementing effective biomedical HIV prevention methods, with countries quickly adopting and implementing pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) recommendations, and ensuring increased access to options such as oral and long-acting injectable PrEP, and the dipivefrine vaginal ring.

However, she said that despite the increased availability of scientific knowledge and tools for preventing new HIV infections, and effectively treating people living with HIV, the value of these innovations depended on their universal accessibility.

She highlighted that the issue required investments and policy reforms going forward.

“We have a collective obligation to protect human rights, specifically ensuring that health care is available to everyone, without any discrimination, regardless of their HIV status, background, gender or where they live. Stigma and discrimination cannot be allowed to undermine the gains and impede our progress,” she stated.

She added that given the achievements, “it is indeed possible to eliminate HIV with the combined efforts of governments, partners, health care providers, civil society and, crucially, communities.”

While saying that communities are key partners in co-creating strategies and jointly implementing interventions to address human rights-related barriers to care, she said “we must ensure their voices are heard.”

The WHO Regional Director for Africa further said that the HIV response was complicated by increasing incidence of disease outbreaks in the African region, which negatively impact the already struggling health systems.

She said there was a need to accelerate our response to the epidemic.

She also said it was important to remain mindful that strong health systems and integrated, person-centred approaches to health care are essential to optimally meet the multiple needs of our vulnerable populations.

“Let’s take this opportunity today to acknowledge the progress, but to also renew our joint commitment to eliminating HIV. By protecting everyone’s right to health, and reducing new HIV infections, we can achieve an AIDS-free generation and ensure the sustainability of the HIV response,” she added.