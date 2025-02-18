Hit-and-run driver kills professor in Ogun

A hit-and-run driver has reportedly killed a professor at the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Oladipo Ademuyiwa.

It was gathered that the incident occurred along the Kemta-Somorin road in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Ademuyiwa, an expert in Biochemical Toxicology, was crossing the road after stepping out of a cab when a speeding vehicle hit him.

SPONSOR AD

The development has raised concerns over road safety among residents of the Ajebo Road housing estate.

The chairman of the estate community development association, Dr Ayo Ajasa, described the accident as a preventable tragedy.

Ajasa said the Ogun State government had ignored repeated calls to install speed breakers in the area, despite similar measures being implemented on the Ilugun end of the road.

“It is unacceptable that a community of law-abiding citizens must endure repeated accidents, near-fatal encounters, and now the death of an esteemed professor, simply due to the government inaction.

“Another accident occurred within 24 hours of this tragic incident, proving that this road remains a death trap,” he said.