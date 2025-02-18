Hit-and-run driver kills professor in Ogun

A hit-and-run driver has reportedly killed a professor at the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Oladipo Ademuyiwa.
It was gathered that the incident occurred along the Kemta-Somorin road in Abeokuta on Sunday.
Ademuyiwa, an expert in Biochemical Toxicology, was crossing the road after stepping out of a cab when a speeding vehicle hit him.
The development has raised concerns over road safety among residents of the Ajebo Road housing estate.
- Will Creating 31 New States Fix Nigeria or Fuel More Corruption?
- Christmas Pyjama Gift Ideas for the Whole Family
The chairman of the estate community development association, Dr Ayo Ajasa, described the accident as a preventable tragedy.
Ajasa said the Ogun State government had ignored repeated calls to install speed breakers in the area, despite similar measures being implemented on the Ilugun end of the road.
“It is unacceptable that a community of law-abiding citizens must endure repeated accidents, near-fatal encounters, and now the death of an esteemed professor, simply due to the government inaction.
“Another accident occurred within 24 hours of this tragic incident, proving that this road remains a death trap,” he said.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.