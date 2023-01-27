History will be kind to me – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he believes history will be kind to his administration, going by the situation inherited on security and economy, and the difference…

Buhari, according to a statement by spokesman Femi Adesina, stated this when he inspected and inaugurated some projects in Katsina State on Thursday.

He extolled Governor Aminu Masari for silently growing the state via effective management of resources.

“I have done my best and I hope history will be kind to me,’’ he declared at a lunch after the inauguration of the projects in Katsina town.

The president also inaugurated the Muhammadu Buhari Meteorological Institute undertaken by the Ministry of Aviation, the Darma Rice Mill in Batagarwa, and the Katsina State General Hospital.

Buhari, who is on a two-day official visit to the state, also inspected ongoing work on the first flyover in Katsina which had reached 90 per cent completion in the Government Reserved Area.

While noting that former military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, had been criticized for his leadership style, he regretted that the critics had ignored the contributions of the Petroleum Trust Fund, which he chaired.

He particularly noted that the PTF implemented many developmental projects in the health and education sectors, with some of them still evident in many parts of the country. (NAN)