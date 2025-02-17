History, catalyst of societal development, German Archeologist

A renowned German Researcher, Dr Richard Kuba has urged people all over the world to explore the history of their abode for a prevailing and enduring better society.

The German Archeologist disclosed this in an interview shortly after he delivered lecture at the 13th Public Lecture of the federal university Lokoja yesterday, with the theme: “The Middle Niger: a Historic Trade Hub and Cultural Crossroads”.

The German scholar described the study of the past as the elixir of life , noting that for a striking development in the society, our respective history should be established for the gains of the present and future to be actualised.

“We should know where our ancestors are coming from; it helps to gain future in many ways , it’s not a part time issue or a futile exercise , it’s very important in the development of humanity.

“We need to start looking back , talking to each other, and know better where the future can take us to.

“People often said, why studying law or medicine? The fact remains, we should have the knowledge of where everything started from; where we are coming from to plan a better tomorrow. Knowing our past is very important in the constant changing nature”, he said.

Dr Kubah added that Nigeria is a great country ,with so much potentials that earn it respect in the eyes of other nations , stressing that the endowment has developed the nation tremendously over the years.

He said: “Nigeria has developed tremendously ; 35years a go ,when I did my research, there were no many planes going up to the northern part of the country; but today, airports are everywhere in the region, equipped with modern systems.

“The rivers (waterways) were not even developed then; it could be issue of feasibility in making sure the navigable part of the river is dredged before its proper use.

“In the past ,the waterways (river) is a vital route for trading and transportion. It should be made accessible to the people for more socio-economic gains”.

He promised to collaborate with the institution to develop the History and Archaeology department of the institution, claiming to have seen “fantastic and motivated students in the institution”, who are ready to learn the events of the past with enthusiasm.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi said Dr Richard Kuba is an expertise in African history and trade networks who travelled all the way from Germany for the love of the institution and his commitment to share his knowledge with them.

He said lokoja, the location of the university served as a major trade route connecting to diverse civilizations and fostering economic growth, making it a rich field for scholars in history, anthropologists ,and socio- economic studies.

He added that German researcher’s lecture will present an opportunity for the scholars to deepen research and engagement with Lokoja ‘s historical and economic significance in the nation ,and the world at large .

Professor Akinwumi stressed further that the time has come for the nation to leverage on Lokoja rich past to advance knowledge, attract tourism, and contribute to policy making to the benefit of all.

He therefore called on historians, geographers and economists , as well as social scientists to play their role to uncover new insights that can contribute to preserving and enhancing legacy of the middle Niger .

“The insights we gain from the lecture should inspire further research and practical contributions towards preserving and advancing the legacy of the middle Niger”, he said .

In his lecture, the German scholar held his audience spell bound with the activities at middle Niger, with focus on exploration on river Niger, trade merchants, colonial masters , missionaries and scholars of the old, including various ethnic tribes and the paramount rulers of the region.