History As UNILAG Mass Comm Produces All-Female First-Class graduates

The Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos (UNILAG) has produced 18 all-female first-class graduates for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The historic feat was announced during the award of first degree honours at the 55th Convocation ceremony on Tuesday.

A total of 16,590 students will be conferred with first degrees and diplomas during the event that will run for three days.

A breakdown of the figure shows that 9,865 students will receive first degrees and diplomas while 6,659 will be awarded postgraduate degrees and 66 students will graduate from the UNILAG Business School (ULBS).

The history-making mass communication students are Feranmi Abiola, Ahuruele Akani, Oyindamola Arikawe, Ifedayo Ayilaran, Demiladeogo Bankole, Olaide Bankole, Eniola Daramola, Faith Enang, Temiloluwa Igbinlade, Joy Imanah, Ifeoma Iwelunmor, and Chelsea Jegede.

Also on the list are Opeyemi Kareem, Eunice Obidi, Frances Odogu, Mofesola Olanrewaju, Funmilola Onabanjo, and Peace Onuoha.

The school praised them for their hard work, dedication and resilience in achieving academic excellence.

Narrating their experiences, some of the students highlighted the challenges they faced in their quest to balance academics with other commitments.

According to Ms Onuoha, she initially wanted to study law but found motivation in promising herself a first-class degree in Mass Communication.

“Despite facing intense pressure and balancing multiple jobs and projects, I managed to excel academically and even landed an internship at a multinational company”, she said.

For Ms Igbinlade, transitioning from secondary school to university and balancing various commitments was not easy.

She credited her faith and determination for overcoming these obstacles.

Ms Obidi, who is also part of the history-making students, highlighted the importance of discipline and prioritisation in academic success.

She attributed her strong focus and effective time management for her outstanding performance.

Other notable achievements include Christian Uwagwu, the best graduating student in the Faculty of Education with a CGPA of 4.78 and Ibrahim Sefiu, best student in the Faculty of Social Sciences with a CGPA of 4.82.

In her remarks during the programme, Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Folasade Ogunsola highlighted the groundbreaking achievements of the university in innovation, infrastructure, and academic excellence.

Mrs Ogunsola said one of the university’s most notable accomplishments in 2024 was the domiciliation of the MED-AFRICA GMP Laboratory, the first of its kind in West Africa, housed within the Faculty of Pharmacy.

She said the $450,000 state-of-the-art facility facilitates groundbreaking research on HIV prevention.

Speaking on the inauguration of the African Centre of Excellence for Drug Research, Herbal Medicine Development and Regulatory Science (ACEDHARS), Mrs Ogunsola said the project, funded by the World Bank, is dedicated to developing indigenous plants for medical applications.

She added that “Another significant achievement is the launch of the Green Air Initiative, which includes the introduction of eight electric buses to transport students and staff around campus”.

According to the VC, “donations, such as Tunde Fanimokun’s total of N14.5 billion pledge for hostels and research centres, and Lagos State Government projects, will contribute to the transformation of the university”.