History as Apapa Port receives largest containership EA CENTAURUS

APM Terminal, Apapa has made a historic mark by welcoming the largest container ship ever to berth at any of the nation’s seaports.

EA CENTAURUS, a massive vessel sailing under the Singaporean flag, arrived at the port penultimate Wednesday, marking a significant achievement for the seaport’s deep water capabilities.

During its stay, the expected exchange is around 7,000 TEUs, which underscores APM Terminal’s capability to manage large-scale cargo efficiently.

It would be recalled that in June 2023, APM Terminal, created a record by berthing Singapore-flagged Kota Cantik, operated and managed by Pacific International Lines (PIL). The ship is a 6,606 TEU boxship with a draught of 11.6 metres, length overall (LOA) of 300 metres and beam of 40 metres.

The event marked the first time a Nigerian port would welcome the EA CENTAURUS, setting a new milestone for Nigeria’s premier port.

The vessel, EA CENTAURUS, is owned by COSCO Shipping and currently flies the Singaporean flag.

This impressive containership, measuring 272 metres in length, 43 metres in width, and with a 14.3-meter draft, boasts a capacity of 7,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The vessel’s arrival was celebrated by senior officials from APM Terminals, COSCO Shipping, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Nigeria Customs Service, underscoring the importance of this moment for Nigeria’s trade sector.

Commenting on the historic berthing, APM Terminals Apapa’s Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, emphasised the economic implications of welcoming such a large vessel.

“The arrival of EA CENTAURUS represents a turning point in the size and scale of vessels that Apapa can handle,” Knudsen said.

“Larger ships mean more efficient economies of scale, which can ultimately lower the cost of imports to Nigeria. This milestone is a testament to Nigeria’s increasing trade capacity and APM Terminals’ commitment to supporting this growth,” he added.

Knudsen highlighted the operational advantages for both the port and its customers, adding, “By consolidating more cargo onto a single vessel, we’re enhancing efficiency and lowering freight rates for importers. This is a direct benefit to Nigeria’s economy, as it reduces import costs and encourages more robust trade activity.”

Caroline Aubert-Adewuyi, Chief Commercial Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership between APM Terminals and COSCO Shipping, calling it an important step forward for Nigeria’s trade infrastructure.

“This vessel, with its 7,000 TEU capacity, marks a new level of cooperation between APM Terminals and COSCO, as well as Nigeria’s commitment to improving its import and export capabilities,” Aubert-Adewuyi remarked.

“We’re looking forward to the positive impact on growth, not only for the country’s economy but also for our customers and trade partners.”

Rex Wang, Managing Director of COSCO Shipping Lines Nigeria, spoke on the strategic importance of the arrival of EA CENTAURUS.

“This is a landmark event for COSCO, as it is the largest vessel we’ve handled in this region, underscoring the expansion of our services in West Africa,” Wang said.

He expressed confidence in the region’s resilience and potential for growth, adding, “Our expanded capacity in West Africa will bolster our market presence, and we are optimistic about an economic rebound, supported by an increase in exports like minerals, sesame seeds, and cashews. We believe in the continued recovery and growth of West African trade.”

Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, Customs Area Controller, Apapa Command, pledged the Nigeria Customs Service’s support in facilitating swift cargo processing.

“This achievement highlights our commitment to ensuring the rapid and efficient handling of larger shipments,” Olomu stated. “We are dedicated to trade facilitation, which not only boosts revenue but also encourages more vessels of this scale to berth at our ports,” he added.

Adding to the commendations, Adebowale Lawal Ibrahim, Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, represented by Traffic Manager, Jimoh Anthony, emphasised the significance of handling such a “gigantic vessel.”

He said, “Facilitating larger imports and exports is vital for Nigeria’s economic growth, and we applaud APM Terminals and COSCO Shipping for their roles in helping us achieve this new standard.”

APM Terminals Apapa, a key division of APM Terminals—a part of A.P. Moller-Maersk—operates one of Nigeria’s busiest ports and is central to improving West Africa’s trade logistics.

Through consistent investment in port infrastructure, technology, and workforce training, APM Terminals Apapa is at the forefront of enabling efficient cargo movement and optimising trade flow in the region.

COSCO Shipping, headquartered in China, is one of the world’s largest shipping companies and a prominent player in international logistics. Its fleet spans hundreds of vessels, reaching nearly every major port across the globe.

The arrival of EA CENTAURUS at Apapa is part of COSCO’s broader commitment to strengthening trade connections between Asia, Africa, and other global markets, reflecting the company’s dedication to expanding West Africa’s shipping capacity.