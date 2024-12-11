Hisbah seizes 200 cartons of alcohol in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Hisbah Board has seized 200 cartons of alcohol in the state’s central motor park.

This was disclosed by the board’s Commander, Dr Usman Jatau, on Wednesday.

However, no suspect was arrested as nobody claimed ownership of the seizure made during the operation.

“The alcohol were arrested at the Sokoto Central Motor Park shortly after arriving the state and there was nobody who claim its ownership,” he said

The board also banned sales and consumption of illicit drugs, alcohol as well as mingling and blending between different sexes in the state.

It further prohibited taking or dropping any female partner whose relationship with her was not Islamically permitted.

The Commander added that dress code, social, business interactions and relationships must be inline with the procedure permitted by the Islamic law.

“Isolation with any female partner in ostensible or hidden place is prohibited so also disturbing the public on their places of worship or their peaceful places,” he said

The board called on the general public to report places where such offences were committed.