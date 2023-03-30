Hisbah destroys 2.5 million bottles of alcohol in Kano

The Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed over two million bottles of alcohol confiscated in the state. The board said the action was a move…

The Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed over two million bottles of alcohol confiscated in the state.

The board said the action was a move to strengthen its fight against the importation, selling and consumption of alcohol, which was a contraband in the state.

Speaking while destroying the bottles, Hisbah’s Commandant, Sheikh Sani Harun Ibn-Sina, said they received an order from a court to destroy the alcohol, noting that they would not relent on the fight against acts that went contrary to the teachings of Islam.

He said, “There is a law that prohibits the importation, selling and drinking of alcohol and all other similar intoxicants in Kano State, and as such we will always work hard to ensure that the law is followed to rid the state of the harmful substances.

“This is not the first time we are doing this. In the first instance, we destroyed about one million bottles. In the second phase, we destroyed around two million bottles, and now we are destroying 2.5 million bottles.”