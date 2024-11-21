Hisbah destroys 170 bottles of alcohol in Yobe

The Yobe State Hisbah Board has destroyed over 170 bottles of alcohol worth N450,000 in the state.

City & Crime learnt that the bottles were confiscated at one of the hotels in Gashua town, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area.

The Chairman of Bade LGA, Ibrahim Babagana Yurema, who led the destruction, said the council would flush out sellers, traders and consumers of alcohol in the area.

He said the bottles were confiscated during a Hisbah patrol at one of the well-known hotels in Gashua, saying the council is concerned about intoxication and consumption of alcohol among the teeming youths.

Yurema said consumption of alcohol and other intoxicants that distorted the mental capability of a person was forbidden in Islam, insisting that the council would continue to fight the immoral act.

The Yobe North Zonal Commandant of Hisbah Board, Malam Isah Ibrahim, said the Sharia Court in the state had found the seller of the alcohol guilty and sent him to prison, adding that the court also ordered Hisbah to destroy the confiscated whisky.