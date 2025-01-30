Hisbah arrests couple for marrying without parents’ consent

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested a young man and his fiancee for allegedly getting married at an event centre without their parents’ consent.

According to the state Hisbah Deputy Commander General (DCG), Sheikh Mujahid Aminudeen Abubakar, the couple got married at a recreational centre by themselves after someone not related to them by any means facilitated the payment of the bride price.

While condemning the act, the DCG explained that the act by the two youngsters is un-Islamic and unacceptable, adding that the board would not allow such an incident to continue to happen in the state.

SPONSOR AD

“I want to announce that the board has arrested the couple and will continue to investigate and arrest their friends as well as other accomplices who aided the secret marriage to avert future occurrence of such un-Islamic practices,” he said.

While urging the general public to be more vigilant on such issues, the DCG commended the efforts of those that drew the attention of the board, adding that an investigation into the matter had already begun.