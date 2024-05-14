Hisbah arrests 20 for bathing together

Kano State Hisbah Board says it has arrested 20 residents, including male and female, for taking bath together. Men of Operation Kau Da Badala made…

Kano State Hisbah Board says it has arrested 20 residents, including male and female, for taking bath together.

Men of Operation Kau Da Badala made the arrest at a leisure centre located at ring road following complaints by residents of the area.

The Deputy Commandant General of the board, Dr. Mujahidin Aminuddin Abubakar, said the offence contravened the Hisbah law as it forbids mingling together of both genders inside water to bath.

He expressed concern over the act, which according to him, could have been replaced with a more beneficial activity that will fetch them rewards from the almighty.

He said upon completion of investigation, the suspects would be punished accordingly and called on parents and guardians to keep close eye on their children’s movements.