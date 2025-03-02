Hisba arrests youths for not fasting, ‘indecent’ haircuts

Operatives of the Hisba Board in Kano State have arrested some young men accused of not observing the Ramadan fast on the first day of the holy month.
The Deputy Commander General of the Board, Dr. Mujahideen Abubakar, confirmed the arrests to journalists in the state.
He stated that the suspects were apprehended during routine patrols conducted by Hisba officers in different parts of Kano metropolis.
Additionally, the board arrested around 60 individuals for wearing “indecent haircuts,” which violate Islamic law and local cultural norms.
Furthermore, Hisba officials apprehended some commercial tricycle (keke napep) drivers for allegedly mixing male and female passengers in their vehicles, an act the board insisted it would not tolerate.
The Board vowed to continue its patrols to ensure strict adherence to Sharia law throughout the month of Ramadan.
