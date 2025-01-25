Hippopotamus: Yauri’s symbol of unity

This feature highlights the significance of the hippopotamus to the Yauri people’s culture and heritage, its role as the emirate’s emblem, historical importance, and the efforts of the authorities to preserve it. It also mentions the River Niger’s role in the region’s economy and traditions. Weekend Trust reports.

In the heart of Northern Nigeria lies Yauri, a region rich in history and cultural heritage. The River Niger and the hippopotamus, often referred to as the ‘beast of blessings’, are cornerstones of the lives of the people of this emirate.

The hippopotamus—believed to be Africa’s third-largest mammal—is considered a dangerous animal by many in Africa due to its intimidating look and aggressive nature. They are, however, herbivores that feed mainly on grasses and fruit.

SPONSOR AD

Interestingly found mostly in rivers – a natural habitat where they find comfort, the hippopotamus finding comfort in Yauri waters has become a symbol of cultural heritage and history in the Yauri Emirate. The hippo, as it’s commonly called, represents unity, blessings and peace for the Yauri community. The River Niger, alongside this animal, serves as a source of pride and legacy for the people of the region.

As a revered emblem, the hippopotamus reflects the community’s connection to traditions and natural resources available in the community.

Yauri’s revered symbol

In Yauri Emirate, the hippopotamus holds a unique significance for the local community. The Galadiman Yauri, Alhaji Mu’azu Na-Mallam, one of the emirate’s leaders shared with Weekend Trust reasons why the hippopotamus was chosen as the emblem of the emirate.

“The hippopotamus symbolises unity and the purity of our emirate. When designing the emirate’s emblem, our elders chose the hippopotamus because of its reputation as a strong and peaceful animal. It embodies resilience and peace. Wherever it resides, it signifies harmony unless disturbed. It also represents the blessings the river brings to us.”

He said the hippopotamus emblem, engraved on the emirate’s buildings, is iconic to the people of Yauri and the significance of the River Niger flowing through the town.

A member of the emirate council and overseer of river and agricultural affairs, Rukubun Yauri, Alhaji Usman Hassan, said the River Niger is not only a source of sustenance for the hippopotamus but also plays a vital role in enhancing the lives of the people in various ways.

He said, “The River Niger carries abundant resources, including the hippopotamus, which is deeply significant to our people. Historically, herds of these animals have inhabited the waters of Yauri, and anyone raised here would remember seeing them, especially during the dry season when the water recedes. This demonstrates that this area is one of their natural habitats.”

While noting that the presence of the hippopotamus assures them of the river’s health, he said the river provides for their farming and fishing activities, which sustains their community.

He added that Yauri is one of the few places in Northern Nigeria where rice can be cultivated three times a year, showcasing the region’s agricultural abundance and it is also endowed with mineral resources such as gold and other precious stones, making the area economically significant.

“The blessings of the river facilitate farming and livestock activities, forming the backbone of the region’s economy. The River Niger is a crucial hub for daily life, supporting fishing and farming, which feed the local and broader Northern Nigerian population,” he said.

History and importance of hippopotamus

An expert in economic history and a technical adviser to the Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Professor Yasinu Abubakar, in an interview with Weekend Trust provided historical insights into why the hippopotamus is regarded as a sacred animal in Yauri Emirate.

Professor Yasinu said: “The hippopotamus has a history spanning centuries. It has been present in Yauri’s waters since the town’s establishment. During the colonial era, the British placed additional emphasis on its protection. Historically, it has been regarded as a sacred animal that must not be harmed or killed.”

He said in the customs of the Yauri Emirate, whenever a new Emir is crowned, permission must be sought from the governor to capture a hippopotamus. “The newly enthroned Emir would then pose for a photograph atop the hippopotamus, symbolising his authority. This tradition reflects the respect and reverence the people of Yauri have for the animal, as it represents strength, unity and blessings.”

On traditional festivals in which the hippopotamus plays a role, Professor Yasinu said: “One notable festival is the Regatta, organised by the Yauri Emirate. Although the festival was paused for a while due to security challenges, his royal highness the Emir of Yauri Dr Muhammad Zaiyanu Abdullahi CON has revived it and it took place last year. Hopefully this year, with the support of the state government and agencies like HYPPADEC, the event will take place in Yauri.”

HYPPADEC’s role in preserving hippopotamus, River Niger

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), a federal government agency established during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, plays a significant role in improving the lives of communities along the River Niger. It is committed to preserving the hippopotamus and the river’s resources.

According to Professor Yasinu, HYPPADEC has undertaken various projects to ensure the safety of the hippopotamus in Yauri, adding that the commission supports the community by promoting sustainable ways of utilizing the river’s resources.

“In organising the regatta festival, apart from the Kebbi State Government, no other agency supports the event as much as HYPPADEC. Last year, they played a significant role, and this year, God willing, they plan to increase their contributions,” he said.

A Yauri resident Zayyanu Sa’idu said since he was a child, he had known the hippo to be a revered animal in the community, which is always displayed to guests for entertainment, especially during the annual Regatta festival. He also noted that the emirate has ordered that nobody attacks it.

He said people in the community coexist with the hippopotamus although it sometimes destroys farmlands.

“You know we have farmers who cultivate crops by the river banks and the animal sometimes eat their crops, but there is provision for compensation by the emirate for anybody whose crop is destroyed by the hippo. People don’t kill or harm it.

Mallam Umaru, another community member, corroborates Zayyanu, saying the hippo grazes on grass and comes out in the evening to eat grasses but sometimes ends up eating people’s crops. “There was an incident recently where a fisherman was killed. Last year, a fisherman was fishing at the river bank and unknowingly to him, a baby hippo was by the side of the pond. The mother hippo probably suspected that the fisherman was trying to attack her baby and it attacked and fatally injured him, which resulted to his death. This led to the emirate giving an order that fishermen should avoid getting closer to the river banks, especially during the rainy season.”