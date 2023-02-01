High flying Bendel Insurance down El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri

Bendel Insurance of Benin have again shown their determination to stay in top-flight football after defeating hosts, El-Kanemi Warriors by a lone goal in Match…

Bendel Insurance of Benin have again shown their determination to stay in top-flight football after defeating hosts, El-Kanemi Warriors by a lone goal in Match Day 5 of the 2022/23 abridged Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Echeta Deputy scored the only goal of the game to see his side top of the Group A table with 15 points while condemning El-Kanemi to its third loss of the season, who are 9th with four points.

Benin Arsenal have so far won all their 5 matches played and are the 3rd NPFL team to win their opening 5 games after Kaduna United did it in 2005 and Heartland in 2015.

In other games, Nasarawa United have remained winless after losing their fifth game of the ongoing season to Plateau United. Ibrahim Mustapha had opened the scoring for Plateau United in the 20th minute but Nasarawa United got back into the game in the 38th minute through King Osanga. Their efforts to get the winning goal failed as Onyebuchi Ifeanyi killed all their hopes in the 69th minute as the game ended 2-1.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars had the best start any team could think of against Enyimba as Samuel Anaekwe scored within 17 seconds of the game, which was the only goal as the Elephants fell to a second league loss.

Kwara United won their first game of the season after defeating Akwa United 2-1. Wasiu Alalade scored in the 14th minute but Olisehmah Cyril’s 69th-minute goal put the Uyo side back in the game. With four minutes remaining, Muritala Dagbo ensured his team got all the maximum points.

It was a bad day in the office for Shooting Stars as they lost 2-1 to hosts, Gombe United. Yusuf Taiye had scored the two goals for Gombe Utd in the 52nd and 61st minute while Ghali Falke’s 65th goal was not enough to see the Ibadan side leave with at least a point.

Bello Lukman’s 45th-minute goal was all that was needed for Abia Warriors to defeat Niger Tornadoes while Bayelsa United played out a 1-1 draw against Doma United with Osoboh Osahon and Samuel Enefiok on the scoresheet.

Defending champions, Rivers United defeated visiting Wikki Tourists 2-0 with the goals from Ebube Duru while Mohammed Olanrewaju led Enugu Rangers to a 1-0 win over Dakkada FC just as Lobi Stars defeated Sunshine Stars 1-0 with Joseph Atule scoring from the penalty spot in the 93rd minute.