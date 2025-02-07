Hermoso ‘overwhelmed’ by forced kiss, teammates tell trial

Jenni Hermoso was “overwhelmed” by former Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales’ forced kiss and was unable to enjoy winning the Women’s World Cup, her teammates told a court on Thursday.

Rubiales sparked worldwide outrage for the kiss on Hermoso after she had just helped Spain beat England in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final in Australia.

The 47-year-old, who was forced to resign that year, has been on trial since Monday, accused of sexual assault for the kiss and then attempting to coerce Hermoso, 34, to downplay the incident with the help of other federation officials.

SPONSOR AD

Hermoso “was not well” after the kiss, Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas told the National Court just outside Madrid by video.