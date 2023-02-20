✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Herfy launches food outlets in Abuja, others

One of the leading restaurant chains in the Middle East, Herfy Food Services Company, has in partnership with Eatrite Food Services West Africa Limited launched two food stores in Abuja.

Speaking during the launch yesterday, the Chairman of Eatrite, Alhaji Isa Inuwa, said the launch of two Herfy Nigeria stores in Abuja and a third one in  Kano marked the beginning of  Herfy’s expansion plans in Africa as Eatrite had acquired the franchise rights to open up to 50 stores across Nigeria within the next 10 years.

He said the move would provide employment for about 10,000 directly and indirectly while offering a variety of world-class products to consumers.

He noted that, “The partnership will create a variety of ‘My Choice’ meal options which Herfy is well known for, especially in Saudi Arabia, as well as provide ‘More Than A Meal’ – with the exceptional customer service that Eatrite is well known for.”

He added that the bringing together of economic interests by Nigeria and Saudi Arabia would enhance diplomatic relations between both countries.

The Franchise Director of Herfy, Saudi Arabia’s biggest restaurant chain, Muhammed Ali San, said the organisation did business through franchise and would offer high quality products to Nigeria’s teeming population.

 

