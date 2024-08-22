Here we go again, again

Apparently, the so-called rule-based order developed in the aftermath of WWII has since collapsed, or has never really stood as fast and firm as it…

Apparently, the so-called rule-based order developed in the aftermath of WWII has since collapsed, or has never really stood as fast and firm as it is generally believed. We are fast sinking into an abyss from which there can be no coming back. What’s obsessively scary about this is that we might have reached an inflection point where the gulf between the two principal sides of the emergent geopolitical order is irreconcilable.

The insolence boggles the mind! The outrage bullies the soul! It just seems absolutely impossible that a common ground could be found between NATO and the incipient Global South. Unhinged doesn’t even begin to describe what western hegemony has become. And it isn’t just about the lies… I don’t know if they can even be called lies technically because as far as I can tell, they don’t think they’re telling lies. I think these are clinical delusions.

Following the brazen murder of the Hamas politburo chief, Isma’il Haniyeh, by the Zionist terrorists, Iran promised revenge. Islamic Revolutionary Corps, the elite military force under the direct command of the Supreme Leader, has already received a direct order from its commander-in-chief and even though it has been three weeks since the attack and nothing has happened so far, most experts believe that Iran is not bluffing this time.

Iran’s ally, Russia, has been shipping sophisticated offensive and defensive weapons systems including the vaunted short-range ballistic missile system, Iskander, which has performed exceptionally well in Ukraine. It is clearly biding its time and making careful calculations. The mad man in Tel Aviv seems determined to set the whole world on fire.

It is encouraging that there are cooler heads in Tehran but then if I were to be asked, I would advise Tehran not to let this go unanswered. Iran has held back for years in the face of Israeli provocations including high profile assassinations on Iranian soil. Turning the other cheek has not worked… it has only emboldened Israel to do even worse.

What is happening may well be the opening phases of WWIII. It’s probably already started. I don’t think even the events that led to the first and second world wars combined were as disturbing as what is happening today in multiple theatres of conflict in Europe, Africa and Asia. The showdown in Ukraine has been long coming, at least since NATO started encroaching on Eastern Europe. The Ukrainian theatre is the hottest conflict since WWII… and the conflagration in Palestine is by the same token the deadliest since the establishment of the terrorist state of Israel in 1948.

Where people siding with Israel are not held accountable for their actions, in fact, if you tried, you end up with the “antisemitic” scarlet letter on your forehead. Pro-zios don’t even mince words. I watched an interview featuring the legendary British and Muslim journalist being interviewed by another British pro-Israeli journalist Piers Morgan. There was another interview conducted by the same Piers Morgan featuring American activist Cenk Uighur. It is upsetting how they were bending over backwards to appear critical of Hamas for its actions on October 7. “Do you condemn Khamas” is usually the opener whenever he has a pro-Palestinian on his show.

Some of the arguments people like Mr Morgan proffer is that there can’t possibly be anything under the sun that should warrant Hamas’ “barbarism”. There is just no excuse-and I agree! As at the time of writing this piece, Israel has murdered more than 40,000 defenceless Palestinians, mostly women and children. The casualty tallies also show that there are some 10,000 missing–presumably dead and buried under the rubble.

When Hamas killed 1,200 Israeli civilians there can’t possibly be an excuse. But then in the following weeks and months, Israel took everything Hamas did, then offered it back to Gaza’s civilian population on an industrial scale. More than 40,000 Palestinians are now dead; about 100,000 injured; about 70 per cent of Gaza has been flattened. Up until about a month or so ago, Israel continues to deny 2.3 million Gazans food and water and medical supplies.

The human tragedies are unfathomable. But because Israel is not on the receiving end, it is acceptable. It is more so discombobulating that Arab leaders in the Middle East were prepared to go to extraordinary lengths to defend the already well-defended Israeli territories but won’t lift a finger to help their fellow Arabs in Palestine. When Iran decided to “punish” Israel for bombing its consulate in Damascus, the effort to mount an effective defence involved Saudi Arabia, Jordan and to some extent Egypt as well. They banded together with American, British and French military assets in the region to hunt and shoot down about 300 cruise missiles and drones launched by Iran against Israel. It is said that this coalition spent billions of dollars pulling this off while Iran spent a few million dollars to launch the attack.

I personally have no problem with anyone helping Israel defend itself. It boggles the mind that major Arab political elite are looking the other way as the genocide against Palestine is in full swing.

So here we go again. If this leads, it will be a war in which there will be no winners. There will only be losers. If a nuclear exchange were to break out between NATO and Russia, sub-Saharan Africa will be spared from the immediate fallout. The nuclear winter, the epic disruption the global sociopolitical order will of course be very deadly too. So what can we do? Unfortunately, not a lot.

Allah gamu gareka.