Herders murdered in Plateau community

Two teenage herders were murdered in Dong kassa village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Sunday morning.

The Spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said, “we are doing everything possible to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act, and curtail further occurrence of such killing. The police would not take likely to anyone who wants to take disturbed the peace of the land.”

According to the State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Malam Nura Abdullahi, the victims were killed on their father’s farm.

He said, “These were teenagers. We have reported the case to the DPO of Bassa and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), sector commander of the area. They are currently together with us.

“The dead bodies are before them. They slaughtered them like ram for no reason. There were not even rearing not to talk of destroying farm. They just went to their farm but deliberately slaughtered.

“The entire Bassa general area has been calm for over a year now. But we don’t know what the deceased teenagers have done to deserve this kind of murder. Government and all other stakeholders should know that this what happened to our children.

“We want the security to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act so as to serve as a deterrent to others. This is getting too much. The police have been telling us to exercise patience. We have taken it as a will of Allah. We are calling on our members to remain calm.

“The deceased include; Suleiman Yusuf (7) Jafar Yusuf (12). They are all children of one person, ” he added.

Our correspondent reports that there has been increased attacks in Plateau in recent times.

On Wednesday, six miners were killed in Farinlamba community of Riyom LGA of the state, a development that made residents to block Jos-Abuja highway.