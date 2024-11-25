Herder’s killing: Ododo reads riot act to kogi community

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi state has condemned the alleged killing of a fulani settler in Isanlu, Yagba East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

A statement on Monday by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, said the governor had convened an emergency security meeting over the incident to avert reprisal attack and to restore peace in the community.

“The Governor summoned the emergency security meeting to listen to both sides in order to take actions that will guarantee peace and security. This is to forestall reprisal attacks that could put the community under threat”, the statement said.

SPONSOR AD

According to the statement, the Governor had to cut short his brief journey to Abuja, where he was to receive an award, to return to the state to stem the “rising security temperatures in Isanlu.”

The statement added: “The Governor had a robust meeting with the people of Isanlu and the Fulanis yesterday in Government House, Lokoja, where he listened to their grievances and addressed them accordingly.

“He frowned at a situation where people would take laws into their hands by killing fellow humans, saying such is not acceptable and that perpetrators will face the full wrath of the law.

“He has directed that some traditional rulers in the affected areas be properly interrogated in order to get to the root of the matter. He has also directed that a particular traditional ruler be suspended due to his role in the saga”.

The Governor urged leaders in Isanlu community to warn their subjects to desist from actions that constitute insecurity in Yagba East and the entire Yagba Federal Constituency.

He, therefore, urged them to fish out the criminal elements among them as his administration will go after every criminal in the state, regardless of tribe.

“The Governor, without mincing words, also challenged the leadership of the Isanlu community and its environs in Yagba East to sensitize their people on the need to stop constituting security threats in the area by taking the laws into their hands.

“He particularly told them to stop harboring criminals and to ensure that criminal elements among them are reported and handed over to law enforcement agencies in order to curb insecurity in the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Ododo, in the statement promised to protect everyone living in the state but stressed that no criminal would be spared.

The emergency security meeting was attended by top government officials, security agencies, community leaders, and representatives of the Fulanis in the area.