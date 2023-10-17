Herders/farmers clashes: Gov Inuwa seeks deployment of more NSCDC personnel to Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has appealed to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to deploy more personnel to the state to…

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has appealed to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to deploy more personnel to the state to help combat farmers/herders clashes.

The Governor made the call when he visited the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, at the Corps’ National Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by the Corps Public Relations Officer, Mr Babawale Afolabi, Yahaya said there was a need for more presence of the Corps to help control farmers/ herders clashes and improve security in schools as well as ensure general security of lives and property in Gombe State.

He specifically asked for the deployment of the Agro Rangers Unit and general duty operatives to assist in the control of farmers/clashes among other forms of insecurity bedevilling the State.

Gov Yahaya expressed hope that the presence of the Agro Rangers personnel who are specifically trained to attend to such complex issues of farmers and herders conflict would save the state from such menace towards the end of October as the rains cease.

In his words, “the demand for additional deployment of Agro Rangers personnel before October ends is to avert incidence of clashes as the movement of cattle rearers usually commence at that period and the personnel will be of immense benefits to control clashes and mediate conflict if any.

He expressed optimism that if the security of lives and property was achieved, it would result in food security.

The Governor decried the high rate of out-of-school children especially girl-child which he attributed to the closure of almost all boarding schools for girls in the state except one, and further solicited the assistance of the Corps to reverse the situation by ensuring a safe and secure environment for learning.

Responding, the CG assured the governor of his agency’s cooperation and collaboration, assuring that his request would be attended to upon the completion of the ongoing quarterly training of Agro Rangers personnel.

He explained that the Agro Rangers Unit had resolved more than 1,000 cases nationwide, adding that as a special unit, Agro Rangers provide security for farmers and agro-allied investments.

Dr Audi added that as a lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and Infrastructure, his administration would respond to the protection of schools in Gombe State under the Safe Schools Project whose Headquarters is housed by the Corps.

