Herder shot dead for refusing to go on errand for kidnappers

A herder has been shot dead for refusing to go on an errand for kidnappers in Gbamfa village in Yenche ward in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

A timber operator, Josiah Musa, said the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon after the kidnappers invaded the herders’ settlement in the forest where he was cutting timber and ordered the herder to go on an errand for them.

He said the kidnappers became angry after the herder refused to go and that one of them shot him dead.

He further said, “When I heard the gunshot, I switched off my engine. A few minutes later, I saw the kidnappers coming towards my direction.”

“They ordered me to go and buy foodstuff, cartons of spaghetti, Maggi, cigarettes, drugs and Indian hemp for them.

“They ordered two of my boys to stay behind and threatened to kill me if I refused to go and buy the items.

“Even when I agreed to go and buy the items, their leader asked me to go and source money to buy the items. So, upon getting home, I went to my oga, the timber contractor. He gave me money out of fear since two labourers were being held hostage.

“After buying the items for them, which amounted to N47,600, their leader said they would reimburse me in a week’s time and even asked me not to stop cutting wood in the forest.”

There was no response from the spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, over the incident.

