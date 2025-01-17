Herder seeks justice over cow poisoning in Abuja

A herder residing in Pyakasa community under Abuja Municipal Area Council in the FCT, Musa Alhassan, has demanded justice from the FCT police command over the alleged poisoning of four of his cows leading to their death.

He said the incident, which took place in the Pyakasa community about three weeks ago, is yet to be redressed by the police division in the area after the matter was reported to them.

Alhassan, who is the Fulani leader (hardo) in Iddo community that includes Pyakasa village, said a farmer simply known as Jeje, invited two teenage herders into his melena tree farm to graze.

SPONSOR AD

“He asked them to cut the lower parts of the trees to graze their cattle, but unfortunately the children included the upper part of some of the trees, a situation that annoyed the farmer.

The farmer reported the matter to my younger brother who is the father of the two children, threatening to poison the animals, Alhassan, added.

He said two days after the threat was made, four of the cattle died in the bush, and in the process of investigation, the remaining poisonous substances were discovered around there.

“The father of the two children, sent their two elder brothers to the police division, but only for the DPO to order for their detention for two days.

“We are now seeking for a proper investigation, and justice from the FCT police commissioner,” Alhassan, demanded.

When contacted, the District Head of Pyakasa, Stephen Zaka, confirmed the development.

He said the matter was reported to the DPO so as to make sure it didn’t escalate.

The FCT police command spokeswoman, SP Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comment.