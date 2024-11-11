✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Herder killed in Plateau

Soldiers with Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), stationed in Jeneret community, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, have been accused of fatally shooting Haruna Aliyu, a 29-year-old herder, on Saturday night.

According to Malam Nuru Abdullahi, the state chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), said the soldiers reportedly arrived at Aliyu’s home, knocked on his door, and shot him when he came outside to check.

Abdullahi condemned the incident, calling it both “unfortunate and uncalled for.”

He expressed frustration over recurring alleged attacks on MACBAN members by security personnel, stating that such actions bypass the legal process.

“If a person is accused of a crime, they should be investigated and brought to court. But in this case, there was no arrest or trial,” Abdullahi noted.

He called on the federal government to intervene and ensure fair treatment for herders.

The deceased, Aliyu, left behind a wife and three children. He was buried on Sunday.

When contacted for comment, OPSH spokesman, Major Samson Zhakom, did not respond.

 

