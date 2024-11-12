Herder killed in Plateau community

A herder, Isa Yakubu, was reportedly killed on Sunday in Bokkos town, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeder Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Malam Nuru Abdullahi, told City & Crime that he was lured by two persons, who pretended to be passengers in the area.

He said, “Based on the reports gathered from his colleagues, two persons pretending to be passengers lured him to a community and slaughtered him. They abandoned the corpse and made off with his motorcycle.

“To us, as a community, the deceased was intentionally lured to his death. This has become a recurring incident. A good number of our members have been killed within the last few months, and nothing is being done to check the killings.’’

He called on the security agencies, especially the personnel of Operation Safe Haven, to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.