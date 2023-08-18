Herder cuts off farmer’s hand in Plateau

Plateau State Police Command on Thursday arrested a herder who cut off the left hand of one Jeremiah Yan, a farmer in Lakushi community of…

Plateau State Police Command on Thursday arrested a herder who cut off the left hand of one Jeremiah Yan, a farmer in Lakushi community of Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, who gave the name of the herder as Abdulrahman Kaila, said the incident occurred on Monday in the farmer’s farm.

According to the spokesperson, “When police got the news, the commissioner of police instructed the DPO to go after the perpetrator and in a swift reaction of the DPO, the suspect was arrested and he gave us his reason for cutting the hand of the farmer.”

Narrating how he committed the offence at the state police command, the suspect said “I was grazing when the farmer stopped me and asked me to go back as the area where I was grazing is a rice farm. When I got back. He complained that his farm was destroyed by the cattle. I then pushed the cattle and before you know it, we started quarrelling. While we were quarrelling, I didn’t know how I cut off his hand. I did it out of my wish.”

