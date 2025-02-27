Hensard University Gets NUC Approval For Medicine, Engineering, Nursing, Law, Pharmacy, Others

Hensard University, the first private university in Bayelsa State, is set to expand its academic programmes significantly with the approval of 16 new undergraduate programmes by the National Universities Commission, NUC.

The approved programmes are:

1. MBBS. Medicine and Surgery

2 B.NSc. Nursing Science

3 B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering

4. B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering

5. B.Eng. Civil Engineering

6. B.Eng. Electrical and Electronics Engineering

7. B.Eng. Petroleum and Gas Engineering

8. B.Eng. Marine Engineering

9 .B.Sc Anatomy

10. B.Sc. Physiology

11. B.Sc. Complementary and Alternative Medicine

12. B.HIM. Health Information Management

13. B.MLS. Medical Laboratory Science

I 4. B.Sc. Physiotherapy

1.5. B.Sc. Public Health

16. B.Sc. Radiography

A letter signed by Abubakar M. Girei, Acting Director of Academic Planning at the NUC, confirmed the approvals.

The NUC in an earlier letter dated January 22, 2025, had approved 14 programmes, all to be offered full-time at the university starting in the 2024/2025. Click here for the letter

The programmes are:

Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.)

LL.B. (Law)

B.Sc. Ed. Biology Education

B.Sc. Ed. Mathematics Education

B.Sc. Ed. Chemistry Education

B.Sc. Ed. Integrated Science

B.Ed. Educational Management

B.Ed. Primary Education

B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling

B.Ed. Entrepreneurship Education

B.Sc. Ed. Business Education

B.Sc. Ed. Agricultural Education

B.Ed. Education Technology

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dileep Kumar M. expressed his delight at approval and lauded the commitment of the university’s Chancellor, Senator Seriake Dickson, to expanding access to quality education with Hensard global linkages.

Professor Kumar assured prospective students and their parents of Hensard University’s dedication to providing a world-class educational experience.

Hensard University is an institution dedicated to providing high-quality education across a wide range of disciplines. With a commitment to academic excellence, practical skills, entrepreneurship, innovation, and holistic development.

The University strives to prepare students for successful careers and lifelong learning through its dual certification and partnership with different universities and institutions across the world offering a diverse range of programmes.

Hensard University further aims to empower students to make a positive impact in their chosen fields and society as a whole.

With the latest approvals, Hensard is running 59 programmes across 12 faculties in Agriculture, Business, Education, Engineering, Medicine, and Sciences.

Parents and prospective students who are interested in these and other Hensard programmes for 2024/25 should call Hensard. Places are also available for students who want to change their choice of university to Hensard.

For further information, please visit our Official website: https://HensardUniversity.edu.ng

Or call Phone:

Registrar’s Office –

+234 916 998 5155

Admissions Office –

+2349169985150

+2349169985160

+2349169985153

+2349169985157

Email:

Enquiries – [email protected]

Admissions Office – [email protected]

Social Media:

Twitter – https://x.com/HensardUni

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/HensardUniversity/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/hensarduniversity/

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/hensarduniversity/

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@HensardUniversity