Helicopter crash: Another body recovered from Atlantic Ocean

The fifth body of victims involved in last Thursday’s crash of a Sikorsky Helicopter has been recovered.

The body was discovered on Wednesday, according to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) which continued its coordinated recovery operation and investigation following the ditching of the helicopter, registration 5N BQG, operated by Eastwind Aviation.

The accident, which occurred on October 24, 2024, took place off the coast of Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean and involved eight individuals onboard.

Three people were earlier found while another body was discovered on Monday.

The NSIB had deployed remotely piloted aircraft while divers continued to comb the affected areas as the recovery efforts continued.

The Wednesday’s efforts however yielded results with the recovery of another body.

The NSIB in a statement said, “A total of five bodies have been recovered so far, though the fifth body recovered today requires specialised handling due to its decomposed state before being transported to the morgue.”

Director General of NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., commended the collaborative efforts underway, stating: “The recovery operation presents unique challenges due to the environmental conditions, but our team and partners are dedicated to bringing this mission to completion with utmost professionalism and care.

“We are grateful for the coordinated support from everyone involved in this recovery effort, including the Nigerian Navy, in ensuring a respectful recovery process. Our primary objective remains to uncover information that will fully explain the circumstances of this accident, and our thoughts continue to be with the families affected.”

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau continues to work in close coordination with national and international partners to ensure a diligent recovery and investigative process in line with its mandate to promote transportation safety across Nigeria.