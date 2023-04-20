Heirs Insurance, Life Assurance gives $30,000 to 17 storytellers

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) in partnership with Africa No Filter (ANF), have announced 17 young African creatives as recipients…

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) in partnership with Africa No Filter (ANF), have announced 17 young African creatives as recipients of the $30,000 Tony Elumelu Storytellers Fund.

The 17 finalists, selected from 3,600 entries, will receive $30,000 in grants (between $500 to $2,000 each) to develop projects that shine a light on entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship in Africa and challenge the negative stereotype of Africa, Heirs Life said in a statement.

The finalists represent 12 African countries, with 60% female and 40% male representation. Working with ANF, they will begin work on their submitted projects ranging from film to visual arts, journalism, and digital content creation.

The Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs, Ifesinachi Okpagu, said, “We commend the finalists of the Tony Elumelu Storytellers Fund on their ideas and commitment to this joint mission.”