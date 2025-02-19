Heavy security as Osun electoral body insists on Saturday LG poll

Despite widespread violence and killings in the state, the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) has insisted that the local government election scheduled for this Saturday will be held.

OSSIEC Chairman, Mr Hassim Abioye, said election materials are ready and all arrangements have been concluded.

He stated that the ballot papers are barcoded to ensure that those meant for a specific local government cannot be used elsewhere.

“As I’m talking to you now, all 18 registered political parties are participating. We have not received any notice of withdrawal from any party,” he said.

“We have not received any communication to that effect, and that will not, in any way, hamper the election process,” he added.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy presence of security personnel, including a combined team of the police, DSS, NSCDC, NDLEA, Amotekun Corps, and local vigilantes, at the OSSIEC office in Osogbo, yesterday.

The commission stated that the security personnel were deployed to provide adequate protection for staff, facilities, and election materials.