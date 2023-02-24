Heavy security as INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in FCT

There is tight security at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The commission…

The commission is currently distributing sensitive and non-sensitive materials of Saturday’s elections to the Registration Area Centres.

Sensitive materials such as BVAS, ballot papers, result sheets among others arrived at the office from the FCT INEC office in the early hours of the day.

Chairmen of the various political parties were on ground to monitor the distributions of the materials.

Speaking on the distribution, INEC’s Assistant Area Officer Admin in the council, Veronica John, said there were 1940 polling units across the council and that the distribution of the sensitive materials from the Registration Area Centres to the polling units would commence at midnight.

She said the commission was satisfied with the security arrangement in the area, adding that all the stakeholders including party representatives would monitor the distribution.

According to her, accreditation and voting would go simultaneously in all the polling units.

She said the office had received technical staff that would attend to any hitches that might occur with BVAS machines.

She called on intending voters and other residents of the council to conduct themselves in an orderly manner.

Some party representatives who spoke with our reporter, commended the transparency with which the materials were distributed.

Daily Trust reports that generators, mats, chairs, tables are among non-sensitive materials being distributed at the office.