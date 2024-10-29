Heavy rainstorm throws Ekiti communities into darkness

Residents of many neighbourhoods in Ado Ekiti and other towns in Ekiti State have been thrown into darkness as electric poles were destroyed by a rainstorm.

The communities affected are Ajebamidele, Omisanjana and Atlas all in Ado Ekiti, Ikere Ekiti, Ise Ekiti and Emure Ekiti.

The communities have been thrown into darkness as a result of the destruction.

The heavy rain, which swept across the neighbourhoods at the weekend, left many of the residents stranded; disrupting traffic, social and economic activities.

The violent storms brought down six concrete electric poles.

The high tension cables on the poles connect the 132/133 KVA power substation in Omisanjana and neighbouring towns of Ikere, Ise and Emure.

The affected poles were brought down by the rainstorm within the vicinity of Deeper Life Campground in Ajebamidele, which is a densely populated neighbourhood in the state capital.

The main access road which starts from the Ado-Ikere Highway and terminates at Omisanjana has been blocked by the fallen electric poles.

Many residents who were making their way home from their workplaces were stranded for some hours. While some stayed in their vehicles, others went to take shelter in nearby shops and houses.

As the rainfall intensified, many of the motorists had to turn and take the very longer route going through Ajilosun, Ijigbo, Ilawe road to connect their destinations through Omisanjana.