Heat wave rages

The intensity of the heat wave across the country is having devastating impact on people.

Worst hit, according to observations by Weekend Trust, are pregnant women and children, whose ability to withstand the harsh conditions are low.

The current heat wave has exposed children in some parts of the country to heat-related illnesses.

In the northern part of the country, the pressure is on pregnant women, who have to grapple with dehydration, intense heat and still air. Worse still is the fact that it is happening during the Ramadan when people are fasting and as such abstain from water for many hours of the day.

A pregnant woman in Yola, Adamawa State, Hajiya Hajara Audu, shared a heart-wrenching account of how she lost her one month-old pregnancy due to the extreme heat.

“I went to work and felt the heat penetrating deep into my bones. Before I could rush to the hospital, I started bleeding; and that’s how I lost my pregnancy,” she narrated.

Our correspondents report that residents across many states of the country are groaning under the scorching heat as a result of change in atmospheric conditions. They lament that it is affecting their health, livelihoods and daily activities.

Experts have also warned that the heat stress has health implications, and there is a need for members of the public, including Muslim faithful currently observing their Ramadan fast to adopt measures to stay healthy and hydrated.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had in an advisory on Tuesday, March 11, issued an alert on heat stress in the country.

The agency said rising temperatures and high humidity levels over the next couple of days may cause thermal discomfort across several regions.

It said the most affected areas were Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Nasarawa, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Cross River and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Other vulnerable regions are; Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Sokoto states, as well as coastal areas.

The agency also warned of potential health risks, fatigue and irritability, reduced focus and lower productivity.

NiMET had in an earlier alert on March 4, warned that temperatures were reaching 40°C+ in several locations. It forecasted maximum temperatures of 42°C in Kebbi, Jalingo, Yola; 41°C in Lafia; 40°C in Minna, Makurdi and 36°C–42°C in the North and 34°C–39°C in the South.

The organisation added that there would be increased discomfort due to high humidity.

Situation across states

Findings by Weekend Trust revealed that residents of the FCT and over 19 states are lamenting the impact of the heat with dire situations in some northern states in the last few days.

Adamawa residents grapple with sweltering heat, health implications

Adamawa State is experiencing extremely high temperatures, with the mercury soaring to 43°C on Wednesday, March 12 and slightly dipping to 41°C the following day.

The scorching heat, exacerbated by hot winds, is making it challenging for residents to move around, especially during the fasting period.

According to Demba Kwenke, the Adamawa State Head of Epidemiology, the hot weather has led to a surge in reported cases of heat-related illnesses. “We have over 100 cases of heat-related illnesses reported, mainly from Yola/North, Yola South and other local government areas,” he said.

Demba said the state was also witnessing a rise in cases of meningitis, with samples taken for further confirmation.

Kano residents devise means of mitigating effects

Kano residents braced up for extremely hot weather conditions as the temperature moved above 36°C on Thursday afternoon.

Hauwa’u Sani said she was forced to take her rechargeable fan to the office to keep cool as the prevailing temperature is not friendly.

“The heat is something else these days, so I take my rechargeable fan to the office where electricity supply is not constant and without which I cannot really work under the extreme heat,” Hauwa, who resides at Railway Quarters, said.

Another resident, Abdullahi Mallam, said the heat forced them to sleep outside with the children.

“We are now sleeping in outer space in the house using a mosquito net because even when you leave your doors and windows open, you still cannot escape the heat. Of course we regularly take bath to keep cool,” the resident of Rijiyar Lemo narrated.

Abdul Wahab Sani, a cart-pushing water vendor who was seen taking water to Agadasawa amidst the scorching sun, said he had to work despite the heat to get his daily bread because that is the usual time his clients are at home.

Kabiru Brazil, a retired school teacher, said he spent most of his time under a tree to escape the heat. He said he hardly sleeps when there’s no public supply of electricity, hoping that the rains would come soon.

In the meantime, ice block sellers at the Sharada market are recording increased patronage as many people buy blocks to keep drinks cold for when the Muslim faithful would break their fast.

In Taraba, despite the heat wave and fasting notwithstanding, hundreds of traders, mechanics and bricklayers are conducting their businesses under the sun on a daily basis in Jalingo and other towns.

Men, women and underage children carry out their activities under the sun and inside the Jalingo Main Market, as well as the mechanic village and construction sites from morning till about 6pm on a daily basis, just to earn a living.

Children most vulnerable in Ebonyi

Ogechi Agu, a mother of three, said her three children suffered heat rashes due to the soaring temperature.

“Earlier, I thought it was measles until my mother who works in the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki, told me that it was caused by change of weather.

“As a matter of fact, my mother told me that this is the most reported case the hospital is witnessing.

“To overcome the situation we have to wear them light cloths, give them water, bath them regularly and apply medicated powder on their bodies,” she said.

Another resident who has a provision shop, Vivian Ogbonna, said the situation had increased water consumption in the state.

She said, “Yesterday, I bought 50 bags of sachet water, which I normally sold for two days before now, but within 24 hours, I was left with only eight bags.

“In this roaring temperature in Ebonyi, a lot of people are drinking water to hydrate their bodies. I believe the situation is because Abakiliki and some areas are yet to witness rainfall this year; once that happens, the heat wave will stop.”

Kebbi

In its heat stress alert, NiMET predicted that Kebbi is one of the states that would be most affected. The state also recorded recent cases of illness and deaths suspected to be from Meningitis.

Findings reveal that in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, the heat wave appears to be intensifying by the day.

For the past two weeks, residents have had to contend with the scorching sun from the early hours of the day to 5pm.

It was learnt that because of the impact of the heat wave, many people have resorted to sleeping outside their houses. Irregular power supply has also compounded the situation.

A resident of Birnin Kebbi, Malam Shehu Abubakar, told our correspondent that as a result of excessive heat, he and his family have been forced to relocate from their rooms.

“We have no option than to relocate from the rooms to start sleeping outside because even the air conditioner can no longer reduce the scorching heat,” he said.

Between heat wave and Meningitis

NiMET had on early March issued an alert stating that the “high risk of Meningitis outbreak is due to the current atmospheric conditions, especially in northern Nigeria. Meningococcal meningitis is the most prevalent strain.” However, when contacted, the Kebbi State chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Lawal Ismail, said the heat wave had no specific link with Meningitis. He explained that overcrowding was the major factor that must be addressed to avoid the outbreak of Meningitis.

“My advice is that people should avoid overcrowded rooms. And they should take more water during this period,” he said.

How to stay healthy – Experts

A medical doctor and the Director, Centre for Infectious Disease Research at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano, Professor Isa Abubakar, advised residents to avoid staying under the scorching sun as excessive heat can cause exhaustion.

He advised residents to take a lot of drinks and bathe, day and night, as well as ensure that they keep the environment cool at all times.

“Excessive heat is detrimental to the health and wellbeing of the people. It can cause medical conditions or exhaustion that must be avoided,” he said.

Also, Dr Muhammed Mora, a consultant at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, advised people to drink much water in order to avoid being dehydrated.

He also advised residents to avoid sleeping in overcrowded rooms, adding that sleeping outdoors or in well ventilated rooms is the best option under the current hot weather.

Demba Kwenke, the Adamawa State Head of Epidemiology, also emphasised the importance of taking precaution during this period.

He said, “People need to be very careful, especially mothers with children. If children exhibit fever, severe headache or stiff neck, they should be taken to the nearest hospital immediately.”

He also advised residents to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. “Those who are not fasting should hydrate themselves during the hot season,” he added.

NiMET also advised the public to adopt preventive measures to mitigate the effects of heat stress, such as temperature regulation. This entails using cooling devices such as fan and air conditioners to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature. There is the need to wear the appropriate cloth for the season, such as lightweight, breathable fabrics that allow proper air circulation. To stay hydrated, people should also drink a lot of water throughout the day.

Other preventive measures it said, include limited exposure to the sun. This means minimising the time spent outdoors, especially under direct sunlight. And if working outside, there should be regular breaks under shaded areas. It is also important to avoid peak sun hours between 12pm and 3pm as temperatures are at their highest level. People should also wear protective accessories like a wide-brimmed hat or cap and sunglasses to shield the face and eyes from direct sunlight.

It added that staying informed and taking the necessary precautions would help prevent heat-related illnesses and ensure overall wellness.

Additional reports from Amina Abdullahi ( Yola ), Ahmad Datti (Kano), Magaji Isa Hunkuyi (Jalingo), Ismail Adebayo ( Birnin Kebbi) & Nabob Ogbonna (Abakiliki)