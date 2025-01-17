Heartland declare defender Peter Afolayan missing

Heartland FC has declared their defender Peter Afolayan Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL), according to a statement from the club’s management.

The club revealed that Afolayan has been unreachable since December 28, 2024, when the first stanza of the league season ended. Heartland’s Chief Coach, Charles Uzor, expressed concern over the defender’s disappearance and warned against conducting any football-related business with him or his representatives.

The statement read: “Heartland are using this medium to inform football clubs both outside and within Nigeria that our central defender, Peter Afolayan, who was last seen at the end of the first stanza on December 28, 2024, has been missing.

“Afolayan is a bona fide player of Heartland, with a running contract until the 2025-26 season. The club warns members of the public against conducting any football-related business with the player or his representative, as it could lead to double registration, with all its attendant consequences and penalties.”

Heartland is currently embroiled in a transfer dispute with Nationwide League One (NLO) side Dino Sporting Club, from whom Afolayan joined on loan for the 2024-25 NPFL season. Afolayan featured prominently for Heartland during the first stanza before his disappearance.