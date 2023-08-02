Health centre serving over 100 communities collapses in Ogun

Residents of Odeda LGA of Ogun State have cried out to the state government to urgently rehabilitate their only health facility which has collapsed. Our…

Residents of Odeda LGA of Ogun State have cried out to the state government to urgently rehabilitate their only health facility which has collapsed.

Our correspondent gathered that the health facility was built by Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, a daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as her constituency project in 2007 when she was a senator.

During a visit, it was learnt that the health facility was deserted by the medical workers after it collapsed.

The facility was said to have served six Community Development Committees which have over 100 communities.

The Chairman of Federal-Opeji CDC, one of the affected communities, Dapo Wahab, lamented that the affected communities ceased to enjoy healthcare delivery when the building collapsed.

He said the medical workers had to leave the structure to save their lives when it started collapsing due to the alleged poor materials used in its construction.

He noted that he had donated a two-bedroom flat which was being used as a clinic pending the time the health facility would be rebuilt.

He further said, “This hospital was named Bode-Olude Health Centre. It was built purposely for the benefit of the community’s people. In the area, we have more than 100 communities that are benefitting from this facility.

“Aside from Ifedara-Opeji Area Community Development Committee that hosts this health facility, we have others such as Bode-Olude, Ilupeju-Bode-Olude Area CDC, Fadage Area CDC, Mawuko Area CDC and parts of Arakanga Area CDC.

“Let me tell you honestly, one area CDC has more than 40 CDAs, and if we multiply 40 by six CDCs, we have more than 5,000 community members benefiting from this health facility.

“It was sponsored by Senator Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello and Hon Kayode Amusan. We renovated part of it with N1m the communities contributed.

When contacted, Chairperson of Odeda LGA, Folashade Adeyemo, confirmed the situation, saying, “I have sent the details to the governor’s office and the Ministry of Health. The needful would be done; thanks.”

