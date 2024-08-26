Head of Service seeks renewed efforts to revamp civil service

The Head of Civil Service of the Federal Federation (HoCSF), Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, has called for concerted efforts to create a federal civil service that…

The Head of Civil Service of the Federal Federation (HoCSF), Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, has called for concerted efforts to create a federal civil service that is not only efficient but also forward-thinking and dynamic.

She said this at a two-day retreat organised by her office for its top management and departmental heads to bring the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation up to speed with a comprehensive brief on the structure, key responsibilities, activities, and challenges of the various offices.

She said that this requires setting new goals that will shape the future of the civil service.

The Director, Communications in her office, Eno Olotu, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the retreat was also to chart the path to reinvigorating the service for a more robust, dynamic, and efficient service delivery.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office (CSO), Mr Raymond Omachi, extolled the values the HoCSF is bringing on board to stir the ship of the service.