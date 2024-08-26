✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Head of Service seeks renewed efforts to revamp civil service

The Head of Civil Service of the Federal Federation (HoCSF), Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, has called for concerted efforts to create a federal civil service that…

mrs. didi esther walson jack
mrs. didi esther walson jack
    By Abbas Jimoh

The Head of Civil Service of the Federal Federation (HoCSF), Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, has called for concerted efforts to create a federal civil service that is not only efficient but also forward-thinking and dynamic.

She said this at a two-day retreat organised by her office for its top management and departmental heads to bring the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation up to speed with a comprehensive brief on the structure, key responsibilities, activities, and challenges of the various offices.

She said that this requires setting new goals that will shape the future of the civil service.

The Director, Communications in her office, Eno Olotu, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the retreat was also to chart the path to reinvigorating the service for a more robust, dynamic, and efficient service delivery.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office (CSO), Mr Raymond Omachi, extolled the values the HoCSF is bringing on board to stir the ship of the service.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: To earn ₦11 million naira Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated, acquire REGULAR Domains for $24 and resell it for $1000, do this many times over in one month


Click here to start.
More Stories