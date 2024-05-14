✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

‘He was beacon of compassion,’ Lai Mohammed mourns late Kwara monarch

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has expressed sadness over the death of His Royal Majesty, Elerin of Erin Ile, Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola…

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed
Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has expressed sadness over the death of His Royal Majesty, Elerin of Erin Ile, Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola Olusokun II, a First-Class Monarch in Kwara State.

In a statement he personally signed, Mohammed said Olusokun, who spent 41 years on the throne, dedicated himself to the service of mankind and left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola Olusokun II was not only an upright and principled leader but also a beacon of compassion and wisdom. His unwavering commitment to his people and his community will forever be remembered.

“Let me express my condolences to the people of Erin Ile, Kwara State, and Nigeria over this monumental loss, and may we find solace in the enduring legacy of Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola Olusokun II.

“He lived a fulfilled life of service to God and humanity and may his spirit of compassion and wisdom continue to guide all of us.

“I prayed God to grant him eternal rest and also give the people Erin Ile the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the former Minister, who served eight years in the last administration, said.

