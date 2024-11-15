‘He never pretends where he stands,’ Wike celebrates Fayose @64

The FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has extolled the virtues of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, describing him as a dependable ally whose “yes is yes, and no is no.”

In a statement on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the FCT Minister, in his goodwill message to Fayose on his 64th birthday, described him as “a valuable friend and brother”, who will never pretend about where he stands on issues.

The statement read, “I rejoice with my friend and brother, former Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose, Osokomole, on his attainment of 64 years on earth today, November 15, 2024.

SPONSOR AD

“The attainment of this age is no doubt a confirmation of the grace the Almighty God has bestowed on him and a challenge for more service to our country, Nigeria.

“No doubt, at 64, Fayose has remained a reference point in politics in Nigeria. His footprints on the sands of Ekiti State will forever remain indelible.

“He is such a valuable friend and brother, who will never pretend about where he stands on issues.

“It is my prayer that God will continue to make the days of our own Osokomole on earth fruitful, with immeasurable blessings and robust heath.”