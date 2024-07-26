✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

‘He lived a fulfilled life’, Ex-Imo gov, Ihedioha, mourns late Ohanaeze leader

Former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has mourned the death of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. Iwuanyanwu’s death was announced on…

img 20240726 wa0005
img 20240726 wa0005

Former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has mourned the death of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Iwuanyanwu’s death was announced on behalf of the family by his son, Jide Iwuanyanwu, in a short statement circulated to the media, on Thursday evening.

According to the family, Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday after a brief illness.

“The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, announces the demise of our patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.

Tinubu, others mourn as Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader, Iwuanyanwu, dies

Ohanaeze Ndigbo President, Iwuanyanwu, dies at 8

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday, July 25, 2024, after a brief illness. He was aged 82. Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly,” the statement read.

In a statement personally signed by him on Friday, Ihedioha said he was saddened by the news.

The statement read in part: “Remarkably, Chief Iwuanyanwu lived a fulfilled life of accomplishment in business, politics, the church, sports and community leadership. He was outstanding in many respects and a role model to many.

“As president general of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, it is worthy to note that he raised the bars of leadership. He was truly a pathfinder and astute in various fields of endeavour.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu unarguably died as a patriot and a true defender of his people. He stands out as one of the very few Nigerians with triple National honours and was indeed a Pan-Nigerian. He will be greatly missed.

“On behalf of my family, I extend my condolences to the Iwuanyanwu family, Ndi Imo, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and the entire Igbo race.

“Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo, may your soul rest in peace. Amen”

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories