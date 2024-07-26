‘He lived a fulfilled life’, Ex-Imo gov, Ihedioha, mourns late Ohanaeze leader

Former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has mourned the death of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. Iwuanyanwu’s death was announced on…

Former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has mourned the death of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Iwuanyanwu’s death was announced on behalf of the family by his son, Jide Iwuanyanwu, in a short statement circulated to the media, on Thursday evening.

According to the family, Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday after a brief illness.

“The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, announces the demise of our patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday, July 25, 2024, after a brief illness. He was aged 82. Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly,” the statement read.

In a statement personally signed by him on Friday, Ihedioha said he was saddened by the news.

The statement read in part: “Remarkably, Chief Iwuanyanwu lived a fulfilled life of accomplishment in business, politics, the church, sports and community leadership. He was outstanding in many respects and a role model to many.

“As president general of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, it is worthy to note that he raised the bars of leadership. He was truly a pathfinder and astute in various fields of endeavour.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu unarguably died as a patriot and a true defender of his people. He stands out as one of the very few Nigerians with triple National honours and was indeed a Pan-Nigerian. He will be greatly missed.

“On behalf of my family, I extend my condolences to the Iwuanyanwu family, Ndi Imo, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and the entire Igbo race.

“Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo, may your soul rest in peace. Amen”