‘He is not a bad person,’ El-Rufai’s son makes u-turn on Obi

Bashir El-Rufai, son of the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has praised Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, saying his views about him had changed.
Bashir made the assertion following his father’s defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
He was responding to a netizen who argued that the SDP would struggle to defeat the APC in the 2027 elections unless it aligns with Peter Obi.
Bashir wrote: “Peter Obi is surprisingly not a bad person after all. My views on him have changed recently. My mind was poisoned by my former party members.”
In another tweet, he sensitised young Nigerians to join his father’s new party, saying, there would be “an online platform for all prospective SDP members to register and join by the end of this week.”
The post by Bashir has raised concerns as to whether Obi would be joining El-Rufai’s new party, SDP, in preparation for the 2027 general election.
