‘He has lit the way for many to grow’ – Buhari hails Elumelu at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari says the achievements of Tony Elumelu, chairman, United Bank of Africa (UBA) Group, have “lit the way” for many to grow.

Buhari spoke on Wednesday in a goodwill message addressed to Elemulu on his 60th birthday.

The president said the entrepreneur and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation has brought honour and pride to Nigeria.

He praised Elumelu for his achievements, especially his contributions to the mentorship and training of young entrepreneurs in the country and across Africa.

“President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with distinguished banker, economist, and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, CFR, on his 60th birthday, March 22, 2023, sharing joy and warmth of the occasion with the entrepreneur, who was ranked amongst World’s 100 most influential personalities in 2020 by Time,” Buhari said in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson.

“Elumelu’s benevolence typifies his humble background and upbringing, starting out as a young banker, daring to dream of a modern and technologically friendly financial institution, Standard Trust Bank, and leading one of the biggest mergers with the UBA, which made history and strengthened the economy.”