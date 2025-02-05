‘He fell off moving motorcycle’, Truck owner denies LASTMA’s claim of being crushed

Contrary to claims that a drunk driver ran over an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in the Ojodu Berger area of the state, fresh facts have emerged that the injured official fell from a moving motorcycle.

LASTMA had earlier claimed that the driver who was on top speed and while driving dangerously, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the official.

Speaking to our correspondent on phone, the owner of the truck, Alhaji Ismaila Ali Mohammed, alleged that eye witness account had it that the motorcycle rider and the the injured LATSMA official fell from the bike after it ran into a car from behind.

He explained that though the incident is quite unfortunate, but that the LASTMA official after falling rolled under the moving truck.

“Minutes after I got a call from my driver about the incident, I sent some people to the scene of the accident. On arrival, they discovered from various accounts that the injured officer was on motorcycle when the accident occurred.”

“They were told by the witnesses that the motorcycle rider rammed into a car that was ahead of it while in motion. They both fell to the ground as a result of the collision. Unfortunately, the LASTMA official fell under the truck. It was the back tyre of the trailer that ran over his leg” he said.

Meanwhile, a statement by Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, stated that: “Preliminary investigations reveal that the ill-fated trailer, bearing Bauchi State registration number KTG 33 ZZ, originated from Agidingbi by Oba Ogunji Road en route to Omole Junction in the Ogba corridor when the driver, operating at an alarmingly high velocity, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a catastrophic collision.

“In a brazen attempt to evade justice, the culpable trailer driver absconded from the scene. However, through the concerted efforts of security operatives from Ojodu Police Station, in collaboration with vigilant LASTMA officials, he was swiftly apprehended.”