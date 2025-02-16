‘He contributed to my victory’, Tinubu hails El-Rufai at 65

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on his 65th birthday.

In a statement which Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, issued on his behalf, Tinubu described El-Rufai as an administrator, scholar, and politician.

“He is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and highly regarded for his resourcefulness and brilliance.”

“He served as governor of Kaduna State for eight years, and prior to elective office, he had served as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2003 to 2007.

“President Tinubu celebrates Mallam El-Rufai on this occasion and commends his endeavours for democracy; his meritorious service to the nation, and mentorship of the younger generation.

“The President acknowledges Mallam El-Rufai’s role in the dialogues leading up to the formation of the APC and his contributions to the success of the party in the three consecutive elections of 2015, 2019, and 2023.”

Onanuga said President Tinubu wished El-Rufai good health and strength for continuous service to the nation.

El-Rufai was among those saying pencilled down to serve in Tinubu’s government before the dynamics changed.

Although nominated minister, these are failed to clear him during screening.

He has since been critical of the APC government and its policies.